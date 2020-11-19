New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
$399 $999
$50 shipping
That's $600 off. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50.
- "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
Features
- removable, reversible back cushions
- removable legs
- two 18" x 18" toss pillows
- overall measurements 78" x 39" x 33"
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
