New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa
$399 $999
$50 shipping

That's $600 off. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50.
  • "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
Features
  • removable, reversible back cushions
  • removable legs
  • two 18" x 18" toss pillows
  • overall measurements 78" x 39" x 33"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register