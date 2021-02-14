New
$6 $30
$1 shipping
That's less than half the price of our previous mention and $24 off list today. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- external zip pocket with RFID- blocking
- large main compartment with cinch top
- internal mesh zip pocket
Details
eBay · 21 hrs ago
30L Military Tactical Backpack
$18
free shipping
Most other eBay sellers charge over $20 for similar backpacks of this size. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by gadmarvel via eBay.
- Available in Pythons Grain Black.
Features
- chest and waist straps
- d-rings on the shoulder straps
Amazon · 4 days ago
AmazonBasics Premium Backpack
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's about a buck off and a great price in general for a backpack. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- 26.6L capacity
- fits most 15" laptops
- front pocket organizer with 8 sections
- padded shoulder straps
- front carabiner clip
- Model: NC1504159R1
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 mo ago
Volkano Distinct Backpack
$6 $22
pickup
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
Features
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
Amazon · 5 days ago
Lowepro Ridgeline Pro BP 300 AW Backpack
$30 $38
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Mica/Camo.
- Sold by Pro Cam via Amazon.
Features
- YKK zippers
- adjustable straps
- fits 15" laptop & 10" tablet
- TPU water-repellent coating
- Model: LP36989
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Lewis N. Clark AM/PM 16-Pouch Folding Pill Organizer 2-Pack
$16 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Polyester construction
- 4 x 1 x 8 inches
- Model: 800X2
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Lewis N. Clark Travel Door Alarm and Window Guard
$11 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- built-in LED flashlight
- high-pitched 91 dB alarm
- Model: 7393
