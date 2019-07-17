Levoit via Amazon offers its Levoit Large Room Tower Pro HEPA Air Purifier for $279.99 with free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- covers up to 710 square feet
- 360 degree air intake
- three stage filtration, featuring a true HEPA Filter
- timer
- three fan speeds
- Model: LV-H134
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Anthone Amo via Amazon offers the Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "7ZSGVGPO" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- natural bamboo charcoal
- reuse and recycle
Dingxintianxia via Amazon offers the Meleden Air Purifier for $39.99. Coupon code "NQ8HND75" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- LED night light
- captures particles as small as 0.3 microns
- includes HEPA filter and micro USB cable
- Smoke CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 151
- purifies a 378-sq. ft. room 3 times per hour
- washable HEPA-type filter
- 3-speed fan settings
- Model: 230H
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to $250 off a selection of Dyson vacuums and purifiers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- continuously vacuums dirt, dust, and allergens from the air
- comes with four triple-layer filters
- Model: SY1001NS
Amazon offers the Eureka Instant Clear HEPA Air Purifier for $54.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $55 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- UV LED reduces bacteria, viruses, and mold spores
- captures 99.7% off dust and airborne allergens
- activated carbon pre-filter
- purifies up to 222-square feet
- Model: NEA120
- CADR rated for 360-square feet
- washable AOC carbon filter
- smart air quality sensors
- four fan speeds and auto-mode
- Model: 5500-2
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Drillpro Direct via Amazon offers the Drillpro Featherboard for $21.77. With free shipping, that's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 13 angled fingers
- 4 miter bars
- 6 expansion bolts
Sign In or Register