Vesync · 56 mins ago
$105 $150
free shipping
Vesync offers the Levoit Core 300S Smart WiFi True HEPA Air Purifier for $149.99. Apply coupon code "BFP3" to cut it to $104.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 3-stage filtration
- VortexAir Technology
- 360° air intake
- for rooms up to 219-sq. ft.
Details
Dyson · 12 hrs ago
Dyson Black Friday Sale
Up to $120 off
free shipping
Save up to $100 off vacuums, $100 off lighting, up to $120 off air purifiers, and complimentary gifts with hair-care items.
Update: Note the site may be experiencing delays. Shop Now at Dyson
Amazon · 3 days ago
Shark Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Amazon
Up to 44% off
free shipping
Keep the floors and air clean during the most wonderful time of the year. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($200 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Winix PlasmaWave True HEPA Air Purifier
$124 $200
free shipping
That's $7 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
- PlasmaWave
- Smart Sensors
- Model: 5300-2
eBay · 14 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Dyson HP02 Pure Hot + Cool Link WiFi Air Purifier / Heater / Fan
$260 $600
free shipping
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Available in White/Silver.
Features
- removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from the air
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- remote control via the Dyson Link app
- personal & diffused modes
- Model: HP02
Vesync · 1 mo ago
Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier + Two Filters Combo
$200 $270
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HWN01" to save $10, for a total of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 3-stage H13 True HEPA filtration
- QuietKEAP technology
- for rooms up to 400-sq. ft.
- includes extra filter