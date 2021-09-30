Vesync · 1 hr ago
$105 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN02" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 3-stage filtration
- VortexAir Technology
- 360° air intake
- for rooms up to 219-sq. ft.
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Winix PlasmaWave True HEPA Air Purifier
$124 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
- PlasmaWave
- Smart Sensors
- Model: 5300-2
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Blueair Classic Air Purifiers at Amazon
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on large and medium room air purifiers from Blueair. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Blueair Classic 205 Air Purifier for $227.49 ($123 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Bissell air320 Max Wifi Connected Smart Air Purifier
$290 $350
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- WiFi connected
- HEPA & activated carbon filters
- filters 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles
- Model: 2847A
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Pure Enrichment Air Purifiers
up to 36% off
free shipping
Save on a range of Pure Enrichment air purifiers to suit a variety of needs, such as mini portable purifiers, large room air purifiers, purifiers with UV light sanitizers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier for $29.99 (a low by $10).
Vesync · 1 day ago
Levoit True HEPA Smart Air Purifier
$146 $200
free shipping
Use coupon code "DN03" for $74 off list, a $54 low today, and $24 less than we saw it in May. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 260-CFM clean air delivery rate
- 403-square foot coverage
- voice and app control
- 3-stage filtration
- auto mode
- Model: Core 400S
- UPC: 810043373685
