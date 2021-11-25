sponsored
New
Vesync · 29 mins ago
$55 $70
free shipping
Vesync offers the Levoit Classic 300S 6L Smart Ultrasonic Humidifier for $69.99. Apply coupon code "BFP5" to cut it to $54.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- app and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
- top-fill design
- night light function
- aroma pad for adding essential oils
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
HoMedics TotalComfort Personal Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Most stores charge $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 7.5" tall
- 22-oz. reservoir lasts up to 10 hours
- Model: UHE-CM15-SO
eBay · 1 mo ago
Pro Breeze Wireless Mini Dehumidifier
$16 $30
free shipping
That's just about half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by oneretailgroup via eBay.
Features
- works in areas up to 333 cubic feet
- Model: PB-04-US
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Crane Warm & Cool Mist 1.2-Gallon Humidifier w/ UV Ionizing Light
$50 $130
free shipping
That is a $10 drop from our October mention, and $50 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
Features
- 1.2-gallon water tank
- adjustable humidistat
- auto shutoff
- remote control
- Model: EE-6913
eBay · 2 wks ago
TCL 20-Pint Portable Dehumidifier
$103 $200
free shipping
$10 under our last mention and a $7 low today. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
Features
- covers 1,500-sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- precise humidity control
- bucket full indicator and audible alarm
- auto-defrost and auto-restart
- continuous operation mode
- Model: TDW20E20
Vesync · 1 mo ago
Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier + Two Filters Combo
$200 $270
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HWN01" to save $10, for a total of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 3-stage H13 True HEPA filtration
- QuietKEAP technology
- for rooms up to 400-sq. ft.
- includes extra filter