Levi's takes an extra 40% off sale items via coupon code "LASTCALL". Shipping adds $7.50, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Factory-second items have barely perceptible blemishes or slight irregularities that do not affect fit, performance, or longevity
- select waist sizes 34 to 50
- select inseams 38 to 36
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Sign In or Register