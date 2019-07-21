Levi's coupon: Extra 40% off

sponsored
Levi's · 55 mins ago
Levi's takes an extra 40% off sale items via coupon code "LASTCALL". Shipping adds $7.50, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$28 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Garland pictured) for $27.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- JCPenney charges the same price
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans
$24 $39
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Damaged Hector for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- most sizes 29x32 to 44x32
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20 $26
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 29x32 to 42x30
Jomashop · 4 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Sierra · 3 days ago
Sierra Epic Summer Clearance Sale:
Up to 93% off
free shipping w/ $89
Sierra takes up to 93% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
PUMA · 1 day ago
PUMA Men's Socks Multipacks
from $5
free shipping
PUMA takes an extra 30% off select PUMA Men's Socks Multipacks via coupon code "EXTRA30", with prices starting from $4.89. Plus all orders receive free shipping. Deal ends July 10. Shop Now
Levi's · 6 days ago
Levi's End of Summer Sale
Extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $100
Levi's takes an extra 50% off its sale items via coupon code "HURRY50". Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more (before coupon) bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
- availalble in select sizes from 28 to 44
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
JCPenney · 4 wks ago
Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
