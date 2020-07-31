Levi's takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale via coupon "MORESUN". Plus, the same coupon scores free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now at Levi's
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Apply code "SALETIME" to save an extra 72% off a variety of men's, women's, and kids' already discounted styles. This is the highest extra percentage off we've seen from J.Crew since 2015. Shop Now at J.Crew
- J.Crew Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on a huge selection from brands like Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
That's about $22 less than you'd pay for similar pants at other major retailers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Olive pictured).
Levi's takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale via coupon "MORESUN". Plus, the same coupon scores free shipping. Shop Now at Levi's
- Some exclusions may apply.
Sign In or Register