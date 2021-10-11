In-cart discounts abound on these styles – plus, the no-minimum free shipping that's usually reserved for Red Tab members is extended to everyone right now. Shop Now at Levi's
- Pictured are the Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans for $29.99 in-cart (low by $10).
-
Expires 10/13/2021
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Stack an extra 40% off onto already reduced prices for savings of up to $179 off list. (The discount applies in the cart.) Shop Now at Levi's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jeans in Chiapas Light Wash for $17.99 in cart (a low by $12).
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 40% off, but not all Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's Skinny Tapered Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Coal Black only at this price.
Get them for this price in Dark Stonewash, or other colors starting at a buck or two more. Buy Now at Amazon
It's in good stock for a sale item at such a low price. Buy Now at Levi's
Kids' jeans start at $12 and men's and women's jeans start at $17. Shop Now at Levi's
- To see the sale section where the 40% off discounts apply, click on "Shop" in the top right-hand corner and then select "Sale".
Many of these shirts are over 50% off, but are then further discounted by an extra 40% in cart. Shop Now at Levi's
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Barstow Standard Fit Western Shirt for $16.19 ($43 off).
- Usually free shipping is limited to Red Tab members only, but all orders now bag free shipping without a limit or membership.
Save on over 80 styles which drop an extra 40% at checkout. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Modern Vintage Classic Graphic T-shirt for $4.19 after discount ($20 off)
Sign In or Register