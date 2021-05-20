Levi's Women's Maple Cotton Plaid Utility Shirt for $17
New
Macy's · 22 mins ago
Levi's Women's Maple Cotton Plaid Utility Shirt
$17 $60
free shipping w/ $25

It's $43 under list price and a strong price for a Levi's shirt in general. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Caviar Plaid or Biking Red.
  • Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Shirts Macy's Levi's
Women's Cotton Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register