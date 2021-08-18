Levi's Women's Jeans: from $15
New
Levi's · 40 mins ago
Levi's Women's Jeans
from $15
free shipping

Save on over 120 pairs, with skinny, straight, boyfriend, tapered, high-waist, and more styles on offer. Shop Now at Levi's

Tips
  • Pictured are the Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Jeans for $19.97 (low by $26).
  • Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/22/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Jeans Levi's Levi's
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register