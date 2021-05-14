Levi's Women's Jeans at Macy's: for $20
New
Macy's · 32 mins ago
Levi's Women's Jeans at Macy's
$20 $70
free shipping w/ $25

A couple of sellers match these prices but charge $7 to $8 in shipping. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pictured are the Levi's Women's Corduroy Button-Fly Jeans for $19.93 ($40 off)
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Jeans Macy's
Women's Corduroy Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register