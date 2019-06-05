New
Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket in Camo for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in sizes XS to XL
