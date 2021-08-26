Levi's Women's 300 Shaping Jeans for $42
Levi's Women's 300 Shaping Jeans
$42 $60
free shipping

Take 30% off skinny, slim, straight, and bootcut jeans in a varity of washes and lengths. Stocking up? Use coupon code "RTSUN20" for an extra $20 off orders over $100. Buy Now at Levi's

  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "These are my favorite jeans. They don't slide down or ride up and the 'tummy-slimming panel' is a confidence booster. Levi's brand is typically excluded from coupons at department stores, so any discount on them is a deal."
  • They're available at this price in several fits and washes (315 Shaping Bootcut Jeans in Dark Wash pictured).
  • Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Code "RTSUN20"
  • Expires 9/8/2021
