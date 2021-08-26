Levi's Women's 300 Shaping Jeans for $42

Take 30% off skinny, slim, straight, and bootcut jeans in a varity of washes and lengths. Stocking up? Use coupon code "RTSUN20" for an extra $20 off orders over $100. Buy Now at Levi's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are my favorite jeans. They don't slide down or ride up and the 'tummy-slimming panel' is a confidence booster. Levi's brand is typically excluded from coupons at department stores, so any discount on them is a deal."
- They're available at this price in several fits and washes (315 Shaping Bootcut Jeans in Dark Wash pictured).
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to 80% on over 60 styles in a variety of fits and colors. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Tencel Men's Jeans in Harvest Gold for $16 (a savings of $54).
That's $41 less than Levi's charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Seattle Pear.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Coupon code "DN820-29-FS" cuts it to $11 less than Lucky Brand's direct price, although most major stores charge $99. Buy Now at Proozy
Over 30 men's items are on sale, including jeans and jackets. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
- Pictured are the Lucky Brand Men's 105 Slim Taper Advanced Stretch Jeans for $29.99 ($69 off list)
- Shipping adds $10, although orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Buy one pair of Aero jeans, get a second pair free (a savings of up to $70). You'll also get free shipping, an extra $5 off for orders under $50. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Select Men's or Women's from the banner to view eligible items.
- Pictured is the Aeropostale Men's Slim Straight Jeans in Dark Wash.
Apply coupon code "DN810AM-2999-FS" for a total of $100 off the list price. Plus, the same code bags free shipping, an additional savings of $6.95 on orders below $75. Buy Now at Proozy
Save on over 880 styles. Additionally, apply code "RTSUN20" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Most stores charge $60 to $100 for these trucker jackets. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket for $29.98 (low by $10).
It's $63 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 90% cotton / 7% polyester / 3% elastane
- Model: 158270005
It's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- It's available in Kumquat Orange
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Search for "13026805" to see this style get at a 72% off discount. Buy Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping with orders of $25 or more; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Shop kids' jeans from $15, women's from $21, and men's from $24. The sale also includes shorts, shirts, denim jackets, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Righty Lefty Light for $31 (55% off)
- Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from August 16 through 22.)
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's a very low price for a Levi's sweatshirt; saving you $43 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In Golden Haze or Algodon Crystal Blue
Sign In or Register