Levi's Warehouse Sale: Up to 75% off

Ending today, Levi's takes up to 75% off select styles during its Warehouse Sale, with no coupon needed. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.50, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Levi's Minimalist Leather RFID-Blocking Cardcase in Brown for $9.69 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Tapered Camo Hi Ball Roll Sneaker Jeans in Phalarope Camo for $18.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Sierra takes up to 85% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale, although we saw even greater discounts within (up to 91% off). (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
