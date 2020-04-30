Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Levi's cuts up to 70% off of select styles as part of its Levi's Warehouse Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. No coupon is needed. Prices are as marked. Shop Now at Levi's
There's no excuse not to treat your mom with every personal taste accounted for, including homeware, small appliances, clothing, shoes, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Coupon code "FLASHCOLOR" takes 40% off, with prices starting at $19.78. That's up to $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Converse
That's an extra 30% to 40% off clearance styles already reduced up to 50% making this one of the deepest discounts we've seen this year. Shop Now at Brooks Brothers
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save big on closeout styles with free shipping. Shop Now at Levi's
