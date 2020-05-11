Personalize your DealNews Experience
Levi's cuts up to 70% off of select styles as part of its Levi's Warehouse Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. No coupon is needed. Prices are as marked. Shop Now at Levi's
Brands include Ray-Ban, adidas, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Use code "EXTRA50" to halve the price on a wide range of apparel and shoe brands, including PUMA, adidas, and Under Armour. Shop Now at Finish Line
That's an extra 30% to 40% off clearance styles already reduced up to 50% making this one of the deepest discounts we've seen this year. Shop Now at Brooks Brothers
Grab a free face cover with a product of your choice via coupon code "COVERUP" for a savings of $7.99. Snag a bag of Salty Siren or White Russian or build a sample pack. Shop Now
Save big on closeout styles with free shipping. Shop Now at Levi's
