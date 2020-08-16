Levi's cuts up to 70% off of select styles as part of its Levi's Warehouse Sale. Plus, free shipping applies. Prices are as marked. Shop Now at Levi's
-
Expires 8/16/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Cole Haan
- They're available at this price in Amphora Nubuck-Ivory.
Save on activewear, coats, packs, and more for the whole family. Plus, save an extra $8.50 or more because all orders bag free ground shipping. Shop Now at Patagonia
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Shop adult jeans from $16.97, T-shirts from $5.97, jackets from $29.97, and more. Shop Now at Levi's
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- These items are final sale.
Levi's takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale via coupon "MORESUN". Plus, the same coupon scores free shipping. Shop Now at Levi's
- Some exclusions may apply.
Sign In or Register