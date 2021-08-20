Levi's Sale: up to 75% off select styles

Levi's takes up to 75% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Levi's
Expires 8/22/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "SALEAWAY" to save on over 30 t-shirts, with up to $32 off for single items. Shop Now at Reebok
- Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Over 1,400 items are on sale, with kids' clothing starting from $4.99, accsessories from $8.99, men's shirts from $12.99, and fleece from $32.50. Shop Now at Columbia
- Although the banner advertises discounts of up to 40% off, select styles are marked 50% off.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured are the Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts for $29.99. ($35 off)
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more for men, women, kids, even toddlers and babies. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Huge values on this name brand
Apply coupon code "CNN20" to save on over 300 pairs, with prices starting from $40. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Coreracer Shoes for $36 after coupon ($14 off).
Save up to 80% on a selection of over 80 styles. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to 80% on over 60 styles in a variety of fits and colors. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Tencel Men's Jeans in Harvest Gold for $16 (a savings of $54).
Save on a handful of beanies and baseball caps, most of which are under $10. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Slouchy Beanie for $5.97 ($18 off).
Save on hundreds of men's, women's, and kids' styles – men's jeans start from $15.97, and women's from $14.97. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
