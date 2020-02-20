Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Levi's · 1 hr ago
Levi's Presidents' Day Sale
Extra 50% off clearance + 30% off everything else
free shipping w/ $100

Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Levi's

Tips
  • Use code "CHERRYTREE" to get this discount.
  • If it's your first order you can sign up for email and bag free shipping.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CHERRYTREE"
  • Expires 2/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Presidents' Day Sales Levi's
Staff Pick Presidents' Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register