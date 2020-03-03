Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 42 mins ago
Levi's Men's Waxed Canvas Trapper Hat
$10 $19
pickup

It's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FLASH" to drop the price to $9.60.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in size S/M
  • adjustable chin snap closure
  • dry clean only
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
