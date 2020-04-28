Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Levi's Men's Turner Tumbled Canvas Lace-up Skate Shoes
$25 $40
free shipping

At a low by $15, these are a thrifty way to round out your seasonal wardrobe. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Black or Navy in select sizes from 8 to 13.
  • Sold by Nashville Shoe Warehouse via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Shoes eBay Levi's
Men's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register