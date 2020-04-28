Personalize your DealNews Experience
At a low by $15, these are a thrifty way to round out your seasonal wardrobe. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $23 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $47 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a low by $7 and a good choice of brand name light sneakers for the warmer seasons. Buy Now at Rakuten
Use code "EXTRA50" to halve the price on a wide range of apparel and shoe brands, including PUMA, adidas, and Under Armour. Shop Now at Finish Line
That's $5 under yesterday's mention, a low now by $13, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
Save on men's and women's shoes from brands like Brooks, Lucky Brand, Converse, and more. Shop Now at Shoes.com
Save on ASICS men's, women's, and kids' footwear, clothing, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers over brand-new ones. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $3, although most stores charge around $25. Buy Now at Macy's
It's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $18 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $19.) Buy Now at JCPenney
