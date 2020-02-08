Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $9 under our December mention and matches our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now at Macy's
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on stylish kicks from many brands, including Steve Madden, Dr. Martens, Frye, and Boss. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a variety of adults' & kids' shoes (and a couple of activewear pieces thrown in there!), with prices starting at $21 after savings. Shop Now at Skechers
That's $8 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39 today. Buy Now at Blair
Save on a range of styles from Michael Kors, Alfani, Tasso Elba, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on over 1,900 items. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on a selection of men's sweatshirts, T-shirts, trousers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Levi's
That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the best price we could find by $15 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $15 and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now at Amazon
