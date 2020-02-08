Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Levi's Men's Stanton High-Top Sneakers
$20 $60
pickup at Macy's

That's $9 under our December mention and matches our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • Available in select sizes from 8 to 12.
  • Expires 2/8/2020
