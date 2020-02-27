Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Levi's Men's Seaside Casual Sneakers
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's

It's $4 below yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Apply coupon code "SAVE" to get this deal.
Features
  • available in Khaki (pictured) or Charcoal
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE"
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Shoes Macy's Levi's
Men's Athletic Popularity: 4/5
