Macy's · 49 mins ago
Levi's Men's RFID Slim Front Pocket Card Case
$12 $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • measures 4" x 0.75" x 3-1/2"
  • 4 card slots
  • 1 slip pocket
  • 1 bill compartment
  • RFID blocking shield
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
