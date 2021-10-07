Add it to your cart to see the price drop to $43.79 automatically. That's a savings of $144 off list. Buy Now at Levi's
- It's available in Black
-
Expires 10/13/2021
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's at least $15 less than you'd pay for a Levi's bomber jacket elsewhere. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Pacific Blue pictured)
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship free.
Macy's charges $3 more, and you won't find it in stock at most other retailers. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (otherwise pad to over $75 to get free shipping).
- In Pink.
That's $20 less than buying this jacket direct from Levi's. Buy Now at Macy's
Apply coupon code "visa25" for a savings of $119 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Levi's
- 100% cotton seersucker
That's $25 under our last mention, $250 under list price, and the lowest price we could find today. Buy Now at Macy's
- in several colors (Red pictured)
Clip the on-page coupon to save 10%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors and sizes at this price (Men-dark Grey02 pictured).
- The Men-black01, size Small, option drops to $23.39 with the same clip coupon.
- Sold by Gimecen via Amazon.
That's a savings of $60 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Loden pictured).
Apply coupon code "COAT03" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
Stack an extra 40% off onto already reduced prices for savings of up to $179 off list. (The discount applies in the cart.) Shop Now at Levi's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jeans in Chiapas Light Wash for $17.99 in cart (a low by $12).
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Kids' jeans start at $12 and men's and women's jeans start at $17. Shop Now at Levi's
- To see the sale section where the 40% off discounts apply, click on "Shop" in the top right-hand corner and then select "Sale".
Save on over 80 styles which drop an extra 40% at checkout. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Modern Vintage Classic Graphic T-shirt for $4.19 after discount ($20 off)
An extra 40% off is taken in cart, which stacks with the already-high discounts of up to 70% off. Shop Now at Levi's
- You must be a Red Tab member to get these prices (it's free to join and will also secure you free shipping on your order.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Graphic Crew Neck Tee for $8.99 (63% off combined)
That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Tan, size S/M.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on over 100 styles, with up to $16 off. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Classic Housemark T-Shirt for $7.98 ($17 off).
That's the best price we could find by $14, and a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Levi's
- It's available in Fun Yellow or Absinthe Green.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 100% polyamide
- cropped silhouette
- Model: 854210001
Sign In or Register