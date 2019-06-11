New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$22 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Miles Cacti Sneakers in Black for $31.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" drops that to $22.39. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 8.5 to 13
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 day ago
Levi's Men's Norfolk UL Boots
$25 $75
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Norfolk UL Boots in Black for $25.43. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 13
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Finish Line · 4 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Amazon · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
free shipping
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-peice hostess set
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 2 days ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket
$44 $106
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket in Pink or Blue for $44.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XXS to XXL
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's Faux Suede Trucker Jacket
$64 $160
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's Faux Suede Trucker Jacket in Mocha for $63.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $96 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register