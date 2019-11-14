Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Levi's Men's Mason 501 High-Top Sneakers
$20 $50
pickup at Macy's

That's the best price we could find in any colorway by $8. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • available in Brown or Black in select sizes from 7 to 13
