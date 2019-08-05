- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Low-Cut Athletic Socks 6-Pack in White for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers Levi's Men's Socks 6-Packs in several styles for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $5 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Athletic Crew Socks 6-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month at $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hromec via Amazon offers the Ozaiic Unisex Performance Athletic Socks in several colors ( 2 Pack Black+white pictured) from $9.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "7ZQRC9TQ" to cut the starting price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Hylaea-Direct via Amazon offers its Hylaea Unisex Grip Socks 2-Pack in Black Gray for $10.89. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "JD3N62XH" to cut that to $4.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, yielding a price of $4.90. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Nike men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories with prices starting from $4.50. (We found even greater discounts within). Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available). Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
