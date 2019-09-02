Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Levi Men's Leopard Camo Tapered-Fit Lo Ball Stacked Jeans in Leopard Camo for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Market Place Valet via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Men's Twill TDU Pants in several colors for $19.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Solid Dress Pants in several colors (Medium Grey pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $65 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the New Balance Men's 247 V2 Casual Sneakers for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. They're available in sizes 11 to 12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Tapered Camo Hi Ball Roll Sneaker Jeans in Phalarope Camo for $18.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 502 Taper Jeans in Blood Orange for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
