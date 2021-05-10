Levi's Men's Jeans at Macy's: from $20

Save on 99 pairs of men's jeans, with styles ranging from slim to straight, skinny, and relaxed. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 527 Slim Bootcut Fit Jeans for $19.93 (low by $22).
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $13.97, a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
- Available in Dark Wash.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- The price drops in cart.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more, before in-cart discount applies).
- In Medium Wash.
Save $44 off the list price. Buy Now at Aeropostale
- In Light Wash.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
It's $43 off list and a very low price for this brand. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping charge or get free shipping if you spend $50 or more.
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on over 1,700 pairs for the whole family, with women's shoes starting from $12, and men's shoes from $13. It includes brands such as DKNY, Esprit, Guess, Timberland, adidas, New Balance, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured are the Deer Stags Men's Ward Comfort Cushioned Slides for $12.50 (low by $17).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Shop men's apparel from $6, women's starting at $7, and kids' as low as $5. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay around $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Navy/Tan pictured).
