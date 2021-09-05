Levi's Men's Jeans at Macy's: 40% off most

Dozens of styles and colors are marked 40% off, but not all Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Save on styles from Levi's, Lee, Wrangler, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Lee Men's Relaxed Fit Jeans for $26.40 (low by $15).
Over 30 men's items are on sale, including jeans and jackets. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
- Pictured are the Lucky Brand Men's 105 Slim Taper Advanced Stretch Jeans for $29.99 ($69 off list)
- Shipping adds $10, although orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Save on 400 styles: kids' from $8, men's from $13, and women's from $13. (Some styles drop via coupon code "BTS" and are marked as eligible.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured are the Sun + Stone Men's Straight-Fit Jeans for $20 after "BTS" ($30 off)
Buy one pair and get the second free for a savings of $40 to $70. Shipping is also free for jeans, which is an extra $5 off for orders under $50. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Select Men's or Women's from the banner to view eligible items.
- Pictured is the Men's Skinny Jeans for $69.95.
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Coupon code "LABOR" cuts it to $75 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in Grey Check.
- It's also available in Blue Plaid for $23.99 after the same coupon ($71 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
At $4.64 per pair, it's $28 under list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, Nautica charges $15 more ($7.25 per pair) for a four pack of these boxer briefs. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 5" inseam
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
