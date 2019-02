Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Fletcher II Burnish II High-Top Sneakers in Charcoal for. Choose in-storeto avoid the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. That's tied with our December mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $15.) They're available in sizes 8 to 11. Deal ends February 9.