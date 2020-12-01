New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Levi's Men's Flannel Lined Trucker Jacket
$40 $98
free shipping w/ $49

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Magnet Canvas Line.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Coats Nordstrom Rack Levi's
Men's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register