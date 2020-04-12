Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Levi's Men's Faux Suede Shirt Jacket
$40 $98
free shipping

That's $48 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $39.99. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • It's available in Cognac or Charcoal.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2020
    Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Coats Macy's Levi's
Men's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register