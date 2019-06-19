New
Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) They're available in select sizes from 7 to 13. Buy Now
