New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers
$20 $55
free shipping
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, although that offer didn't include free shipping, and is the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select sizes from 7 to 13
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Shoes Macy's Levi's
Men's Athletic Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register