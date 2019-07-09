New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
$20 $55
free shipping
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, although that offer didn't include free shipping, and is the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 13
Expires 7/9/2019
Published 40 min ago
6pm · 3 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Crocs · 3 days ago
Crocs Men's Swiftwater River Sandals
$15 $40
$5 shipping
Crocs offers its Crocs Men's Swiftwater River Sandals in Army/Khaki for $19.99. In-cart it drops to $14.99. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 4 to 13.
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
w/ No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- availalble in select sizes from 28 to 44
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
