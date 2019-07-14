New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers
$18 $55
pickup at Macy's

Ending today, Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers in several colors (Navy pictured) for $17.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from five days ago and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $7.) Buy Now

Features
  • select sizes from 7 to 13
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Macy's Levi's
Men's Athletic Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register