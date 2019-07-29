- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Embossed RFID Leather Tri-Fold Wallet in Tan for $19.73 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 48% off Ray-Ban Sunglasses (although we saw larger discounts within the sale page). Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Russell Men's Sport Performance Socks 4-Pack in several styles (No Show pictured) for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention at $1.37 per pair, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Eyedictive discounts a selection of Hugo Boss sunglasses to $65. Coupon code "EYE21" cuts that further to $44. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $211. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in Clif Stretch Waterless for $24.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Garland or Brown Stucco for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
