Macy's · 34 mins ago
$20 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Denim Trucker Jacket in Motorcross or Party Machine for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $24. Buy Now
- Amazon offers it in Bolt/Unbasic Takedown Trucker for the same with free shipping for Prime members.
- available in sizes S to XXL
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket in Camo for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket
$44 $106
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket in Pink or Blue for $44.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XXS to XXL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Proozy · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Wind Jacket
$19 $80
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Wind Jacket in Black or Navy/Black for $39.99. Coupon code "DN19" cuts it to $19. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the best outright price we've seen for this style, although it was $26 with $3 in Rakuten points in May. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from S to XL
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Inner Limits Jacket
$40 $110
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Inner Limits Jacket in several colors (Tapestry/Pilsner/Shark pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" drops it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from M to XXL
Columbia · 2 days ago
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40 $100
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Grill/Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts that to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 5 days ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- availalble in select sizes from 28 to 44
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
