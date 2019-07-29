- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in Clif Stretch Waterless for $24.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Garland or Brown Stucco for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy''s takes up to 79% off a selection of men's swimwear for a final price of $11.99 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the largest discount we've seen for men's swimwear this year, with the added bonus of free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite Ripstop pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping.That's tied with last month's mention (which didn't include shipping) and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Serra Shirt in Caviar for $17.76 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Flyleaf Plaid Shirt in True Blue for $19.93 with free shipping. That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
