It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Target discounts a selection of Goodfellow & Co. men's jeans in several colors/styles, with prices starting from $11.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $35 or more to net free shipping. That's a savings of up to $25. They're available in select sizes from 28x30 to 60x32. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts thousands of items during its Pop Up Sale. Over 22,000 items are discounted, including men's, women's, and kids' clothing, jewelry, kitchen items, and shoes. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
