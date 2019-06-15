New
Macy's · 41 mins ago
$25 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
- available in sizes 28 to 44
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Skinny Jean Shorts
$17 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Shorts in several colors (Mirage 3 pictured) for $16.82. Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 2 to 22
eBay · 1 mo ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 30 to 44
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts
$17 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts
$12 $21
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts in Scarlet/Black or Black/White for $14.99. In-cart that price falls to $11.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw them for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and tall sizes S to 4XL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 36
Macy's · 18 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers
$20 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Ethan Canvas II Sneakers in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) They're available in select sizes from 7 to 13. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket in Camo for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XS to XL
