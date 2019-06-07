New
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last June's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- available in sizes 28 to 44
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Skinny Jean Shorts
$17 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Shorts in several colors (Mirage 3 pictured) for $16.82. Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 2 to 22
Amazon · 3 days ago
VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (2#Army Green pictured) for $26.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the price to $18.82. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in waist sizes from 30 to 36
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts
2 for $22
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Crazylight Shorts in Black/White or Scarlet/Black for $14.99. Even better, add two to your cart for $22.48. With free shipping, that's about $11 per pair, tied with our October mention, and the lowest price we could find for two by $24. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to 4XL
Walmart · 1 wk ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts
from $13 $19
free shipping
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts in select styles and colors (D-Navy pictured) with prices starting from $18.99. Coupon code "8CEALKIP" drops the starting price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Shop Now
Tips
- The 2-in-1-Gray Shorts are available for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members by clipping the 10% coupon on the page and applying the same code above. Select the shorts to see clippable coupon.
Features
- available in select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 6 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's Norfolk UL Boots
$25 $75
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Norfolk UL Boots in Black for $25.43. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 13
