New
Ends Today
Macy's · 55 mins ago
Levi's Men's Batwing Slide Sandals
$9 $25
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Batwing Slide Sandals for $25. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $8.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes from 7 to 13
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Macy's Levi's
Men's Sandals Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register