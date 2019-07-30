- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Batwing Slide Sandals for $25. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $8.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Continental 80 Shoes in several colors (Core Black/ Scarlet pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30.
Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
Macy's cuts an extra 60% to 75% off a selection of men's summer essentials via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Natural pictured) for $119.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Sign In or Register