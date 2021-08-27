Levi's Men's Batwing-Logo Slides for $14
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Levi's Men's Batwing-Logo Slides
$14 $25
free shipping w/ $25

Get this price via coupon code "ULTIMATE" and save $11 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
  • In several colors (White pictured)
  • Code "ULTIMATE"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
