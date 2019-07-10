New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
$20 $26
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 29x32 to 42x30
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$28 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Garland pictured) for $27.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Tips
- JCPenney charges the same price
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans
$24 $39
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Damaged Hector for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 29x32 to 44x32
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart · 3 wks ago
George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans
$15 $49
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans in several colors (Evening Olive pictured) for $14.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 4 to 18
Walmart · 3 wks ago
2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers 2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $19.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. At $9.92 per pair, that's tied with last month's mention, a buck less than buying them individually, and a great per-pair price for a pair of jeans generally. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- availalble in select sizes from 28 to 44
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
JCPenney · 4 wks ago
Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
