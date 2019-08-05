New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Levi's Men's Athletic Crew Socks 6-Pack
$10 $15
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Athletic Crew Socks 6-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month at $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in one size fits all
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Socks Macy's Levi's
Men's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register