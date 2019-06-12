New
JCPenney · 12 mins ago
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Details
Published 12 min ago
Related Offers
Macy's · 5 days ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last June's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 28 to 44
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Skinny Jean Shorts
$17 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Shorts in several colors (Mirage 3 pictured) for $16.82. Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 2 to 22
Walmart · 2 wks ago
George Men's Flat-Front Shorts
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42.
eBay · 4 wks ago
Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts
$19 $60
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Shorts for $18.59 with free shipping. That's a buck less than buying via another storefront, $41 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 30 to 44
JCPenney · 6 days ago
PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts
$17 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the PGA Tour Men's DriFlux Flat-Front Expandable Waist Shorts in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30 to 44
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts
$16 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
JCPenney · 4 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 day ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 36
Walmart · 5 days ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 6 days ago
Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket in Camo for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket
$44 $106
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket in Pink or Blue for $44.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XXS to XXL
